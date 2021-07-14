

Larry G. Kaster, 68, of Vowinckel, died Thursday, July 8, 2021 at his home of natural causes.

Born in Oil City on April 15, 1953, he was the son of the late Elmer and Dolly George Kaster.

He was a graduate of Oil City High School.

Larry had a varied work history, starting at Franklin Bronze, then opening and operating Kaster’s Store (now Palmer’s Store), he then drove truck for a time before becoming the current owner/operator of the Vowinckel Hotel.

His survivors include his sister, Mary “Rhoda” Motter; his two nephews, Andrew and Daniel Motter; as well as numerous cousins.

In addition to his parents, his brother, Elmer “Casey” Kaster preceded him in death.

Family will receive friends from 1-2 PM on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry St.,Marienville, Pa. A Funeral Service will follow at 2 PM with the Rev. Evan Pippen, officiating.

