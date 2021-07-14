Mass Set for Steven Craig McDonald

Steven Craig McDonald, 41, of Washington D.C., formerly of Spotsylvania County, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 7, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his mother Christine Aaron McDonald and his grandparents Lawrence and Bernadine Aaron.

A memorial mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 10am in St. Michael Church in Fryburg with Rev. Michael Polinek presiding,

