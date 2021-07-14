

Memorial Service Announced for Deanna (Dee) Wingard.

Deanna Kay (Dee) Wingard, 74 of Shippenville, passed away Thursday afternoon, Jan. 28, 2021 at UPMC Seneca surrounded by her loving family.

A Memorial Service will be held by her family at 3 PM on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Anchor Village, 200 Pump Station Road, Shippenville, PA 16254. A light meal will be provided.

Those who knew and loved Dee are invited to attend.

Wingard’s full obituary can be found here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.