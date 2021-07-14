

Myron G. “Buck” Crawford, age 86, of Shippenville and formerly of Limestone, passed away Monday afternoon, July 12, 2021, at UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh.

Born November 27, 1934, in Mayport, Armstrong County, he was a son of the late Miron Hall Crawford and Ethel Phoebe Wohlbaugh Crawford Milliron Sherman.

He was a graduate of Dayton High School and a veteran of the United States Army serving with the missile defense unit in Germany.

Buck married the former Sandra Lee English on June 8, 1957 and she preceded him in death on October 11, 2004. He later married Jean Owen Martini on October 9,2009 and she survives.

Buck retired from driving truck for Regal Service of Ripley, New York, then served as a Constable in Clarion County for several years.

He attended the First United Methodist Church of Clarion and was a member of the Clarion Lion’s Club, Limestone Volunteer Fire Department and the NRA.

Buck enjoyed wintering at his home in Florida, woodworking, camping, traveling and the outdoors.

Survivors include his wife, Jean, of Shippenville; two sons: Randy Crawford and his wife, Denise, of Grove City and Duane Crawford and his wife, Regina, of Point Blank, Texas; two grandsons: Benjamin McNutt of East St. Louis, Illinois and Marshall Crawford of Point Blank, Texas and two great grandchildren, Matthew and Rai Lynn McNutt of East St. Louis, Illinois.

Buck is also survived by a sister, Shirley Kunselman of New Castle; sister-in-law, Jean Goodman of New Bethlehem, numerous nieces and nephews and his wife, Jean’s children: Elizabeth Jean Libby and M. Daniel Martini of Ocala, Florida and Douglas Martini of Bessemer, and their families.

In addition to his parents and wife, Sandra, Buck was preceded in death by his siblings, Vernon Crawford, Paul Crawford, Lois Dean and Jean Smith, and his stepfather, Jesse Clyde Milliron.

A private family visitation will be held from 2 to 3:50 p.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem.

The Clarion Lion’s Club will conduct a service remembering Lion Crawford at 3:50 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home chapel with the funeral service to follow at 4 p.m. Reverend John Flowers, pastor of the Clarion First United Methodist Church will officiate.

Interment will take place at the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.

Online condolences may be sent to Buck’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com

