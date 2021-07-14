State Police Investigating Multiple Reports of Unemployment-Related Identity Theft

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police are currently investigating the following reports of identity theft:

Limestone Township – July 12 report

Clarion-based State Police say an unknown individual filed for unemployment using personal information belonging to a 31-year-old Strattanville man.

Perry Township – July 12 report

Clarion-based State Police say an unknown individual filed for unemployment using personal information belonging to a 45-year-old Parker woman.

Strattanville Borough – July 12 report

Clarion-based State Police say an unknown individual filed for unemployment using personal information belonging to a 28-year-old Strattanville woman.

Clarion Township – July 10 report

Clarion-based State Police say an unknown individual filed for unemployment using personal information belonging to a 39-year-old Strattanville woman.

Washington Township – June 22 report

Clarion-based State Police say an unknown individual filed for unemployment using personal information belonging to a 52-year-old Marble man.

Paint Township – July 1 report

Clarion-based State Police say an unknown individual filed for unemployment using personal information belonging to a 40-year-old Knox woman.

Farmington Township – July 9 report

Marienville-based State Police say an unknown individual filed for unemployment using personal information belonging to a 42-year-old Lucinda woman.

All of the above investigations are ongoing.

State police released the above reports on Monday, July 12, 2021.

