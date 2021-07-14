Rick’s Racing Roundup: 13th Annual Lou Blaney Memorial Held at Sharon Speedway

SHARON, Pa. – Despite a wet weekend, Sharon Speedway completed one of the most popular and anticipated races of the season this past Saturday.

(Pictured above: Winner Spencer Bayston is joined by the Blaney family after his big win on Saturday. Photo submitted by Rick Rarer.)

The 13th annual Lou Blaney Memorial was the place to be, as a packed grandstand and all the area’s best sprint cars and modifieds filled the pits to honor the late Lou Blaney with the All-Star Circuit of Champions and the BRP Modified Tour headlining the card.

George Hobaugh, who has a win at Sharon this season, led the first ten laps of the sprint car feature until Indiana racer Spencer Bayston took over with a wicked slide job. Bayston would maintain control until the final two laps when All-Star point leader Tyler Courtney would take the lead momentarily, but his slide job would not stick and Bayston would become the 12th different winner of the race in thirteen years.

For Bayston the win was worth eight thousand dollars and was also his first-ever win at Sharon Speedway. Bayston also became the seventh different sprint car winner this season in seven races at the Hartford, Ohio oval. The big-block modifieds were up next and this time New York invader Chad Brachmann raced from his 11th starting spot to the lead on a lap twenty restart and then went unchallenged the rest of the thirty-five lapper to score the 2,000 dollar win.

Like Bayston it was the first-ever Lou Blaney Memorial win and Sharon wins for Brachmann. Seventy-seven cars were on hand for the two-division show that raised approximately $15,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association through the auctions and benefits raffle. Unfortunately, Sunday’s Justin Snyder’s “Salute to the Troops” event for the All-Star Circuit of Champions and RUSH wingless sprints was rained out.

A night earlier the All-Stars made their only visit of the season to New York at Stateline Speedway just across the border. Despite several rain delays, Hunter Schuerenberg captured his first career series win. Wyant Scott would pick up the late model feature win. This Saturday, Stateline will be back in action with their 65th Anniversary race featuring super Late Models racing for $6,500 to win.

Titusville’s Max Blair dominated the late model special this past Friday night at Thunder Mountain Speedway over Franklin’s Matt Lux. This Friday at Thunder Mountain it will be the 3,500 to win Penn Ohio Street Stocks Mid-Season Championship. Then on Friday, July 23rd the 410 sprint cars will return to the Brookville oval along with the BRP Modified Tour and the ULMS late models for one of the biggest shows in the track’s history!

Michael’s Mercer Raceway will also be in action this Saturday with another big show. The track will honor local racing great Ralph Quarterson with the 2nd annual Ralph Quarterson Memorial featuring the 410 sprint cars and the BRP Modified Tour both running twin 33 lap features for $3300 to win each. There will also be a giant fireworks display.

After taking last weekend off Tri-City Raceway will also return to action this Sunday. 410 sprint cars will headline the card this Sunday along with the RUSH wingless sprints. Pro Stocks and mini stocks will round out the event as the modifieds take the evening off.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.