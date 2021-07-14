SPONSORED: All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Featured Jobs of the Week
All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.
Assembler – Franklin
$11/hr temporary to permanent 1st shift
Responsible for assembly of various safety products including safety harnesses, retractable safety lines, and metal assemblies.
Duties include, but are not limited to raw material processing, cutting/marking raw materials, sub-assembly of sewn products, packaging, and operation of light machinery (presses, grommet machines, etc.).
Temporary to permanent 90 days.
Qualifications: High School Diploma or GED; ability to stand/walk for up to 3 hours at a time, with the regular lifting of five to 10 pounds.
Call 814-437-2148 resumes to: [email protected]
Industrial Sewer
Operates a programmed industrial sewing machine to prepare safety harnesses, belts, and other products for final assembly. Must be reliable.
Temporary to permanent 90 days.
Benefits available after full-time hire.
Qualifications: High School Diploma or GED.
Call 814-437-2148 resumes to: [email protected]
Picker/Packer – Franklin and Grove City
1st shift opening for Packaging Assistant
– A long-term position that offers incentives and wage increases.
$10/hour
Job Requirements:
- Must be able to stand, sit, bend, and lift
- Must have basic math skills
- Must be reliable
Duties (but not limited to):
- Count product
- Pack product in boxes
- Prepare boxes for shipping
Call 814-437-2148 or send resumes to: [email protected]
Production Slabber Needed in Titusville
2nd & 3rd shifts.
– A potential for temporary to permanent that will include wage increase and benefits*
This position offers a wage increase after 6 months ($12) if not hired on as a permanent employee.
Duties include but are not limited to:
- Assist in slabbing – fill and pull slabs from presses
- Assist in bagging – fill, sew, and stack bags on pallets
- General labor duties – pressure washing, landscaping, painting etc.
Required:
- High school diploma/GED
- Steel-toed boots
- Valid driver’s license
Call 814-437-2148 or send resumes to: [email protected]
Grinders – Franklin
1st Shift – 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday
$10-$11/hr
- Must have steel-toed shoes
- Prior grinding experience preferred, but not required
- Debur and grind various surfaces
- Understand and maintain job specs
- Ensure equipment is set up and run properly
Call 814-437-2148 or send resumes to: [email protected]
Lumber Handlers
7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday
$10/hr (wage increases)
- Stack lumber between 12′-16′ to customers’ specs. with a partner
- Lift up to 50#
- Quality control and flip plywood with a partner
- Use of air nailer and various saws after training
- Must be reliable
Call 814-437-2148 or send resumes to: [email protected]
About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.
All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.
For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.
Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.
