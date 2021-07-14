 

State Police Seizes More Than $19.6 Million In Illegal Drugs During The Second Quarter Of 2021

Wednesday, July 14, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

5DMK1534 copy 2HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced on Tuesday that troopers confiscated $19,601,549.00 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines, and other illicit drugs in the second quarter of 2021.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

From April 1 through June 30, PSP seized 306 pounds of fentanyl and more than 285 pounds of cocaine, both with a combined street value of $11.1 million. Troopers also seized 167 pounds of methamphetamines and 22 pounds of heroin from Pennsylvania communities.

Screen-Shot-2021-07-14-at-6.11.28-AM

State police also collected 910 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program in the second quarter of 2021. There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.


