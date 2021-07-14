State Police Seizes More Than $19.6 Million In Illegal Drugs During The Second Quarter Of 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced on Tuesday that troopers confiscated $19,601,549.00 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines, and other illicit drugs in the second quarter of 2021.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

From April 1 through June 30, PSP seized 306 pounds of fentanyl and more than 285 pounds of cocaine, both with a combined street value of $11.1 million. Troopers also seized 167 pounds of methamphetamines and 22 pounds of heroin from Pennsylvania communities.

State police also collected 910 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program in the second quarter of 2021. There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

