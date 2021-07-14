Strattanville Woman Scammed Out of Over $1,200

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Strattanville woman recently lost over $1,200 to an online scam.

According to Clarion-based State Police, an incident of theft by deception occurred on Fisher Road in Clarion Township on July 2.

Police say a known 67-year-old female victim from Strattanville was scammed out of $1,250.00 worth of Apple, Target, and Google gift cards.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Monday, July 12, 2021.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.