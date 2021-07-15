A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight – A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8pm. Low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 78. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – A chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

