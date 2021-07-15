 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

‘Beer, Wine & Shine’ Fundraiser Event Set for Saturday at Limestone Firehall

Thursday, July 15, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

205956277_10159748819434260_1300537976942987373_nLIMESTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A “Beer, Wine & Shine” fundraiser event is scheduled for Saturday, July 17, at the Limestone Firehall Grounds in Limestone Township.

The event will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The event will include beer, wine, and moonshine sampling and purchasing, crafters and vendors, music, a BBQ food truck, a huge Chinese Auction, and chances on a Kayak.

Pre-sale Tickets are $25.00 (this includes a chance on the big door prize and a logo wine glass). Tickets are $30.00 at the door. Non sampling or DD entry is $5.00.

T-shirts to wear to the event are now on sale.

For shirts and tickets, contact Jean Gilmore at 814-275-1348 or Tina Unger 814-275-3981.

The event is a fundraiser to benefit Just Us for the Animals, a non-profit organization whose mission is to reduce the overpopulation of feral cats in our area by TNR (trap/neuter/return) programs and low-cost spay/neuter clinics. The organization also provides in-home foster care until animals are adopted into their forever home.

The Limestone Firehall Grounds is located at 9790 Route 66, Clarion.

More information is available on the Facebook event page.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.