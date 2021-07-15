‘Beer, Wine & Shine’ Fundraiser Event Set for Saturday at Limestone Firehall

LIMESTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A “Beer, Wine & Shine” fundraiser event is scheduled for Saturday, July 17, at the Limestone Firehall Grounds in Limestone Township.

The event will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The event will include beer, wine, and moonshine sampling and purchasing, crafters and vendors, music, a BBQ food truck, a huge Chinese Auction, and chances on a Kayak.

Pre-sale Tickets are $25.00 (this includes a chance on the big door prize and a logo wine glass). Tickets are $30.00 at the door. Non sampling or DD entry is $5.00.

T-shirts to wear to the event are now on sale.

For shirts and tickets, contact Jean Gilmore at 814-275-1348 or Tina Unger 814-275-3981.

The event is a fundraiser to benefit Just Us for the Animals, a non-profit organization whose mission is to reduce the overpopulation of feral cats in our area by TNR (trap/neuter/return) programs and low-cost spay/neuter clinics. The organization also provides in-home foster care until animals are adopted into their forever home.

The Limestone Firehall Grounds is located at 9790 Route 66, Clarion.

More information is available on the Facebook event page.

