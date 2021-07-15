 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Betty A. Bowser

Thursday, July 15, 2021 @ 06:07 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Betty A. Bowser, 82 of Grand, OH. (Native of the Village of West Freedom) passed away Monday July 12, 2021 at the St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown, OH.

She was born on May 5, 1939 in Perry Twp. Clarion Co., she was the daughter of George and Dee (Buzzard) Kilgore.

Betty was married on August 25, 1961 to Milton Reed Bowser Sr. and he died on December 20, 2001.

Betty was a homemaker and now is free to rejoin her husband Reed of 40 years, who she sorely missed in a romance that there never was a pause. Betty was a great wife and mother and will be sadly missed.

She is survived by her sons and their wives; Milton Bowser Jr. and Lori of Girard, OH., and Greg Bowser and Kim of Austintown, OH., three sisters; Dorethea Hartle of East Brady, Beverly of Butler, Bonnie of Eau Claire and two brothers; Rich Kilgore of Sligo and George Kilgore of Butler.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Carol (Cass) Carmichael.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday July 16, 2021 at the Rimersburg Cemetery Chapel with interment to follow.

The family suggests memorials donations be made to the charity of one’s choice.

The Varner Funeral Home of Rimersburg is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.