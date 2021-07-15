Betty A. Bowser, 82 of Grand, OH. (Native of the Village of West Freedom) passed away Monday July 12, 2021 at the St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown, OH.

She was born on May 5, 1939 in Perry Twp. Clarion Co., she was the daughter of George and Dee (Buzzard) Kilgore.

Betty was married on August 25, 1961 to Milton Reed Bowser Sr. and he died on December 20, 2001.

Betty was a homemaker and now is free to rejoin her husband Reed of 40 years, who she sorely missed in a romance that there never was a pause. Betty was a great wife and mother and will be sadly missed.

She is survived by her sons and their wives; Milton Bowser Jr. and Lori of Girard, OH., and Greg Bowser and Kim of Austintown, OH., three sisters; Dorethea Hartle of East Brady, Beverly of Butler, Bonnie of Eau Claire and two brothers; Rich Kilgore of Sligo and George Kilgore of Butler.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Carol (Cass) Carmichael.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday July 16, 2021 at the Rimersburg Cemetery Chapel with interment to follow.

The family suggests memorials donations be made to the charity of one’s choice.

The Varner Funeral Home of Rimersburg is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.

