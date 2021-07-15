

Bruce M. Wagner, 68, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

Born January 2, 1953 in Venus, he was the son of the late John A. and Betty Jean (Deitz) Wagner.

After high school, Bruce went on to earn his Associates Degree from Penn State University.

On May 27, 1978, Bruce married the love of his life, the former Martha “Marty” Rae Forbes; she preceded him in death on October 2, 2016.

For many years, Bruce worked as a Salesman for KB Pizza. He then pursued his passion of collecting and selling antiques.

A man of great faith, Bruce was an active member of the Galloway United Methodist Church.

His most cherished memories will always be of the times he got to spend with his beloved family, storytelling around campfires, and working in his garage.

Bruce will be forever remembered by his two sons, Eric M. Wagner of Oil City, and Jesse J. J. Wagner and his wife, Melissa, of Indiana; his step-daughter, Alessa M. Stover and her husband, Arthur, of Hermitage; his six grandchildren, Seth Stover, Gracey Stover, Devin Wagner, Owen Wagner, Kasen Wagner, and Kelsey Wagner; his two brothers, John A. Wagner, Jr. of Texas, and Larry J. “Slugger” Wagner and his wife Sara, of Venus; and by his four sisters, Mary Anna Wagner of Clarion, Ruthie C. Niederriter and her husband, Donnie, and Joanne C. Bauer, both of Shippenville, and Darlene Acklin of Franklin.

In addition to his parents and wife, Bruce was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Jean Wagner and his sister-in-law, Mary Kay Wagner.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Galloway United Methodist Church, 196 Seylser Road, Franklin, PA 16323, on Monday, July 19, 2021 from 11 am to 1 pm.

Funeral services for Bruce will be held at the church following visitation on Monday, July 19, 2021 beginning at 1 pm, with Reverend Roy Gearhart, pastor of the church, officiating.

Bruce will be laid to rest next to his wife in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Bruce’s honor to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675; and/or to the America Cancer Society, Pancreatic Cancer Research, 1004 North Juniata Street, Hollidaysburg, PA 16448.

