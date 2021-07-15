Clarion County Comprehensive Plan Seeking Input for ‘Wish List’

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – About 20 people offered input into a new Clarion County Comprehensive Plan at a public meeting on Tuesday night at the Clarion County Park.

(Pictured above: Laura Ludwig, a community planner with Herbert, Rowand & Grubic, Inc. discusses online community survey.)

Clarion’s last comprehensive plan was written in 2004 and should be updated every 10 years, according to Clarion County Commissioner Ed Healey.

“It was not updated in 2014, so we are here today (Tuesday, July 13) updating a plan that is now 17 years old,” said Heasley. “We are updating our existing comprehensive plan not only because it’s outdated, but so it can be used as a working tool to guide the future of Clarion County addressing today’s needs.”

Clarion County applied for and received a grant of $30,000.00 from the PA Department of Community and Economic Development for this study. While the project is estimated to cost $62,700.00, the project includes in-kind expenses of approximately $32,700.00. This includes county employee wages, legal advertising, legal review, Flyers, brochures, etc.

Herbert, Rowand & Grubic, Inc. (HRG) from Cranberry Township was selected to guide the development of the plan.

“This plan is your wish list,” Tharan said to the crowd of small business owners, local land-use planners, and elected officials. “Use your imagination and tell us what you think Clarion County needs.”

Commissioner Wayne Brosius added, “This plan is important for not only the county, but municipalities to apply for grant money.

“A lot of times when you apply for grants if you use the comprehensive plan or quote something in the comprehensive plan, your project could get funded is a priority of the county.”

Laura Ludwig, a community planner with HRG, and Christina Sarson, a landscape architect with HRG, have already met with a steering committee and other Clarion County people and traveled across the county several times for a preliminary draft of the plan.

More opportunities for the public will be available.

“The next real opportunity will be with an online community survey, probably sometime in August,” said Ludwig. “We’ll use some of the results from tonight to kind of figure out some of those questions and include some standard questions we always ask, but it will be tailored very much to Clarion County and what we’re trying to do here.”

There may be a follow-up to some of the information gathered on Tuesday night after it is tabulated.

“There will be additional public meetings as this process goes on. Once we get an actual draft plan for the County Planning Commission, we’ll have a public meeting. The commissioners will also have a public hearing, and we can also hold additional meetings if needed.”

The plan will also be available for public review for 45 days.

Asked about the perception that comprehensive plans generate volumes of statistics and projections and then sit on a shelf and collect dust, Ludwig said that things have changed.

“I’ve been a planner for almost 17 years now,” said Ludwig. “I remember the plan that I wrote straight out of grad school, and I hate to say it, but they were probably kind of like those traditional plans that were lengthy. They had so many chapters, and they sat on a shelf.

Ludwig explained that comprehensive plans are more implementable with less writing.

“There’s more math, there’s graphics, there are more pictures,” she added.

“What we’re here to do is have all of these ideas together to create an implementation table that’s going to identify potential funding sources and partners for all of the projects and the ideas. You can partner with the county, municipalities, the private developer, or whatever it may be.”

