Clarion County Economic Development Corporation Launching Community Survey

CLARION CO., Pa. – What do you think about Clarion County as a place to live?

The Clarion County Economic Development Corporation (CCEDC) is seeking insight from Clarion County’s residents on what it is like to live in Clarion County.

The Clarion County 2030 Economic Development Strategy (Strategy) seeks to outline a 10-year strategy for strengthening Clarion County’s economy, workforce, and quality-of-life. As part of this process, CCEDC is gathering information from residents and businesses about Clarion County as a place to work and do business.

CCEDC wants to hear directly from residents in the form of an online survey.

Local insight is important in developing strategies to make Clarion County a better place to live. Responses will remain anonymous and will only be reported as part of a larger statistical analysis to determine how Clarion County can improve as a place to live.

To complete the survey, please visit CCEDC’s website at www.ClarionCountyEDC.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.