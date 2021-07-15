Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Truffle Cookies

These enticing cookies are crisp on the outside and soft on the inside!

Ingredients

2 cups semisweet chocolate chips, divided

4 ounces unsweetened chocolate, chopped



1/3 cup butter, cubed1 cup sugar3 large eggs1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract1/2 cup all-purpose flour2 tablespoons baking cocoa1/4 teaspoon baking powder1/4 teaspoon saltConfectioners’ sugar

Directions

-In a microwave, melt one cup of chocolate chips, unsweetened chocolate, and butter; stir until smooth. Cool 10 minutes.

-In a large bowl, beat sugar and eggs for two minutes. Beat in chocolate mixture and vanilla.

~In another bowl, whisk flour, cocoa, baking powder, and salt; gradually beat into the chocolate mixture. Stir in remaining chocolate chips.

~Refrigerate, covered, until firm enough to handle, at least three hours.

-Preheat oven to 350°. With lightly floured hands, shape dough into 1-in. balls; place 2 in. apart on ungreased baking sheets. Bake until lightly puffed and set, 10 to 12 minutes. Cool on pans for three minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool. Dust with confectioners’ sugar.

-Enjoy!

