Clarion Woman Faces Theft Charge for Taking Wallet Left in Shopping Cart

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion woman is facing a theft charge after she reported took a wallet that another shopper had accidentally left behind at a local business.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Allison Elizabeth Oberdorff.

According to a criminal complaint, around 6:45 p.m. on June 20, a known victim left his wallet inside his shopping cart at a store in Monroe Township, Clarion County, and Allison Oberdorff then took the wallet out of the cart and did not turn it in to store employees or police.

Video surveillance at the business showed that Oberdorff took the wallet, the complaint notes.

The total amount stolen was $75.00, according to the complaint.

The following charge was filed against Oberdorff through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Monday, July 12:

– Theft of Property Lost Etc By Mistake, Misdemeanor 3

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. on August 17 with Judge Schill presiding.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.