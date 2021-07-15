Featured Local Jobs: Multiple Openings Offered by All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Assembler – Franklin

$11/hr temp to perm 1st shift

Responsible for assembly of various safety products including safety harnesses, retractable safety lines, and metal assemblies.



Duties include, but are not limited to raw material processing, cutting/marking raw materials, sub-assembly of sewn products, packaging, and operation of light machinery (presses, grommet machines, etc.).

Temp to perm 90 days.

Qualifications: High School Diploma or GED; ability to stand/walk for up to 3 hours at a time, with the regular lifting of 5-10 pounds.

Industrial Sewer

Operates a programmed industrial sewing machine to prepare safety harnesses, belts, and other products for final assembly. Must be reliable.

Temp to perm 90 days.

Benefits available after full-time hire.

Qualifications: High School Diploma or GED.

Picker/Packer – Franklin and Grove City

1st shift opening for Packaging Assistant

– A long-term position that offers incentives and wage increases.

$10/hour

Job Requirements:

Must be able to stand, sit, bend, and lift

Must have basic math skills

Must be reliable

Duties (but not limited to):

Count product

Pack product in boxes

Prepare boxes for shipping

Production Slabber Needed in Titusville

2nd & 3rd shifts.

– A potential for temporary to permanent that will include wage increase and benefits*

This position offers a wage increase after 6 months ($12) if not hired on as a permanent employee.

Duties include but are not limited to:

Assist in slabbing – fill and pull slabs from presses

Assist in bagging – fill, sew, and stack bags on pallets

General labor duties – pressure washing, landscaping, painting etc.

Required:

High school diploma/GED

Steel-toed boots

Valid driver’s license

1st Shift – 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday

$10-$11/hr

Must have steel toes

Prior grinding experience preferred, but not required

Debur and grind various surfaces

Understand and maintain job specs

Ensure equipment is set up and run properly

Lumber Handlers

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday

$10/hr (wage increases)

Stack lumber between 12′-16′ to customers’ specs. with a partner

Lift up to 50#

Quality control and flip plywood with a partner

Use of air nailer and various saws after training

Must be reliable

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.

