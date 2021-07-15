 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Featured Local Jobs: Multiple Openings Offered by All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

Thursday, July 15, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Assembler – Franklin

$11/hr temp to perm 1st shift

Responsible for assembly of various safety products including safety harnesses, retractable safety lines, and metal assemblies.

Duties include, but are not limited to raw material processing, cutting/marking raw materials, sub-assembly of sewn products, packaging, and operation of light machinery (presses, grommet machines, etc.).

Temp to perm 90 days.

Qualifications: High School Diploma or GED; ability to stand/walk for up to 3 hours at a time, with the regular lifting of 5-10 pounds.

Call 814-437-2148 resumes to: [email protected]

Industrial Sewer

Operates a programmed industrial sewing machine to prepare safety harnesses, belts, and other products for final assembly. Must be reliable.

Temp to perm 90 days.

Benefits available after full-time hire.

Qualifications: High School Diploma or GED.

Call 814-437-2148 resumes to: [email protected]

Picker/Packer – Franklin and Grove City

1st shift opening for Packaging Assistant

– A long-term position that offers incentives and wage increases.

$10/hour

Job Requirements:

  • Must be able to stand, sit, bend, and lift
  • Must have basic math skills
  • Must be reliable

Duties (but not limited to):

  • Count product
  • Pack product in boxes
  • Prepare boxes for shipping

Call 814-437-2148 or send resumes to: [email protected]

Production Slabber Needed in Titusville

2nd & 3rd shifts.

– A potential for temporary to permanent that will include wage increase and benefits*

This position offers a wage increase after 6 months ($12) if not hired on as a permanent employee.

Duties include but are not limited to:

  • Assist in slabbing – fill and pull slabs from presses
  • Assist in bagging – fill, sew, and stack bags on pallets
  • General labor duties – pressure washing, landscaping, painting etc.

Required:

  • High school diploma/GED
  • Steel-toed boots
  • Valid driver’s license

Call 814-437-2148 or send resumes to: [email protected]

Grinders – Franklin

1st Shift – 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday

$10-$11/hr

  • Must have steel toes
  • Prior grinding experience preferred, but not required
  • Debur and grind various surfaces
  • Understand and maintain job specs
  • Ensure equipment is set up and run properly

Call 814-437-2148 or send resumes to: [email protected]

Lumber Handlers

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday

$10/hr (wage increases)

  • Stack lumber between 12′-16′ to customers’ specs. with a partner
  • Lift up to 50#
  • Quality control and flip plywood with a partner
  • Use of air nailer and various saws after training
  • Must be reliable

Call 814-437-2148 or send resumes to: [email protected]

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.

all-season-logo


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.