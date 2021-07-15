

Frances K. “Frannie” Schneider, 71, of Titusville, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021 at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie following a brief illness.

Frannie was born on December 2, 1949 in Titusville, a daughter of the late Joseph M. and V. Nancy (Jones) Stefaniszyn.

Frannie graduated from of St. Joseph Academy in 1967. She went on to beauty school at Orra Jean Beauty Academy in Erie.

On September 17, 1977, Frannie married her best friend and love of her life Richard “Dick” Schneider, who survives. They shared 43 wonderful years of marriage together.

Before she retired, Frannie worked as the Religious Education Facilitator for the Catholic Community of Titusville for 9 years. She spent most of her working career with the Titusville Head Start Program as a Lead Teacher for 15 years. She also operated her own day care at her home for a number of years.

Frannie was a member of St. Titus Church.

She and her husband enjoyed their summers at Vacationland Campground at Sandy Lake. There they spent time with close friends and she was regularly involved in the campground events and worked several summers coordinating crafts and activities for the children.

She enjoyed crafting, crocheting, sewing, cooking, working with and caring for children, spending time with her family, fishing with Dick, taking day trips, and traveling around the country.

Frannie held an annual family gathering at Waldameer for her family and all of her grandchildren. She never missed the opportunity to get the entire family together for a holiday. Her family was very important to her and she cherished spending time with her grandchildren who lovingly called her “Mimmy”.

She is survived by her husband Dick of Titusville; five children, Kimberley Brown (Christopher) of Orange Park, FL, Julie Kunselman (T. Lee) of Tionesta, Russ Schneider of Meadville, Rick Schneider (Emily) of Erie, and Brian Schneider (Alison) of Titusville; 11 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; a brother, Michael Stefaniszyn of Titusville; four sisters, Diane Marsh (Gary), Marcia Crawford (Gary), Patty Huddleson (Jim), and Missy Stefaniszyn, all of Titusville, a sister-in-law Bonnie Smith (Ray) of Thermopolis, Wyoming; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph M. Stefaniszyn II, and her mother-in-law Henrietta Schneider, father-in-law John Schneider and sister-in-law Vicky Schneider.

No public calling hours will be observed.

A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.

The family asks that memorials be made to the National Kidney Foundation 30 East 33rd Street New York, NY 10016 or at www.kidney.org

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.