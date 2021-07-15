GANT: DuBois Man Gets Up to 5 Years in State Prison for Possessing Large Amount of Heroin

CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (GANT) – A DuBois man will be spending up to five years in state prison for possessing a large amount of heroin.

Jeffrey M. Bearer, 40, pleaded guilty in two drug cases before President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman on Monday.

Ammerman sentenced him to 27 months to five years in state prison for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in each case with the two sentences running concurrently.

According to the affidavit in the first case, on July 9, 2020, a probation officer reported to police that Bearer had recently returned from the Poconos with a rental car and over $1,000 in cash.

Inside the vehicle was found 180 stamp bags of heroin, three baggies of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The second affidavit details how officers searched a hotel room in Lawrence Township where Bearer had been staying with his girlfriend, Desiri Bussard, 22, of DuBois.

In it they found a suitcase containing a box with “a large amount of heroin, which was bundled and ready for sale.”

Additionally, they located a small amount of methamphetamine, marijuana and various drug paraphernalia.

Bussard is also facing felony drug and conspiracy charges. She waived her right to a preliminary hearing in July of 2020.

