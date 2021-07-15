 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

GANT: DuBois Man Gets Up to 5 Years in State Prison for Possessing Large Amount of Heroin

Thursday, July 15, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

state-prisonCLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (GANT) – A DuBois man will be spending up to five years in state prison for possessing a large amount of heroin.

(This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.)

Jeffrey M. Bearer, 40, pleaded guilty in two drug cases before President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman on Monday.

Ammerman sentenced him to 27 months to five years in state prison for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in each case with the two sentences running concurrently.

According to the affidavit in the first case, on July 9, 2020, a probation officer reported to police that Bearer had recently returned from the Poconos with a rental car and over $1,000 in cash.

Inside the vehicle was found 180 stamp bags of heroin, three baggies of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The second affidavit details how officers searched a hotel room in Lawrence Township where Bearer had been staying with his girlfriend, Desiri Bussard, 22, of DuBois.

In it they found a suitcase containing a box with “a large amount of heroin, which was bundled and ready for sale.”

Additionally, they located a small amount of methamphetamine, marijuana and various drug paraphernalia.

Bussard is also facing felony drug and conspiracy charges. She waived her right to a preliminary hearing in July of 2020.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.