

Kenneth Roy “Ken” Kratzer, 78, of Xenia, Ohio, formerly of Seneca, died Friday, June 11, 2021 at Xenia Health and Rehab following an extended battle with Parkinson’s.

He was born March 28, 1943 in Buford, Ohio to the late Victor Roy and Wanda (Young) Kratzer.

Ken was a graduate of Wilmington High School in Wilmington, Ohio.

Ken was a hardworking, but family oriented man. He will be remembered as a fun-loving jokester with a great sense of humor.

He enjoyed classic muscle cars and attending car shows, motorcycle rides, tinkering in his garage and around the yard, and winter trips to Florida. He also enjoyed NASCAR and watching college football.

Mr. Kratzer was employed by Joy Manufacturing, and retired from Changing Times Telephone Services.

He was married to the former Linda Faulkner, and she survives.

Also surviving are three children: Susan Gates and her fiancé David Hippenstiel of Seneca, Brian Kratzer and his wife Sheila of Seneca, and David Kratzer and his wife Stephanie of Franklin; and four grandchildren: Tyler McFarland and his wife Kelly, Megan Kratzer, Melissa Kratzer, and Nevin Kratzer.

Ken is also survived by four sisters: Judy Wolfe and husband Richard of Wilmington, Ohio, Sharon Miller of Xenia, Ohio, Debbie Hastings of Wilmington, Ohio, and Mary Olinger and husband Robert of Fort Myers, Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Eleanor “Tootie” (Robinson), his second wife, Charlene (Finch); a brother, Dennis Kratzer; and his beloved dog, Pepper.

Funeral services were held in Ohio.

Interment will be in Brandon Cemetery in Cranberry.

To express online condolences to Ken’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

