Memorial Service Update for Barbara Ann Zapor (Parks)

A memorial service for Barbara Ann Zapor (Parks) will be held at 2pm on Saturday July 17, 2021, at Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg.

Barbara passed away on January 25, 2021, at Windsor House at Snyder Memorial Health Care Center in Marienville, PA.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.