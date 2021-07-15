Military Honors Scheduled for David Ishmael Leobino



David, 48, passed away unexpectedly on Monday May 24, 2021 in Graham, NC.

David was the husband of the former Megan K. Downing , native of Oil City, PA., and the father of Bryce Leobino.

Military Honors will be held on Thursday July 29 at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel at Calvary Cemetery in Oil City, PA. for David Ishmael Leobino.

Entombment of his remains will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

