Oberlander Resumes Nifty Sixty Expo on August 6

Thursday, July 15, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Donna OberlanderCLARION, Pa. – Rep. Donna Oberlander’s Nifty Sixty Senior Expo is back on the calendar after having been canceled last year due to the pandemic.

This year’s event is scheduled for Friday, August 6, at the Clarion Mall.

From 10:00 a.m. to noon, seniors are invited to interact with exhibitors from a variety of organizations, agencies, and businesses. They can ask questions about eligibility for both nonprofit and government programs and learn more about the types of services that may benefit them.

“I encourage seniors, their families, and caregivers to attend,” Oberlander said. “The pandemic put a lot of things on hold and may have changed the way services are delivered. While our lives are getting back to normal, some changes may be permanent, and this expo is a great way to find out if senior-related programs and services have been impacted.”

In addition to informational exhibitors, door prizes will be awarded, and arrangements for a complimentary lunch are planned.

There is no cost to attend.

Oberlander (R-Clarion/Armstrong/Forest) noted that the mall is air-conditioned for seniors’ comfort and has plenty of parking and indoor seating.

The Clarion Mall is located along Route 68 near Exit 62, off Interstate 80.


