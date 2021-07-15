Perry Township Community Days Concert Set for August 21

PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Perry Township Community Days is presenting a free concert featuring Vanessa Collier on Saturday, August 21.

The concert will begin around 5:00 p.m. at the David Wetzel Memorial Park located at 73 Collier Road in Parker.

Vanessa Collier is a saxophonist, vocalist, and songwriter. She was the 2019/2020 BMA Horn Player of the Year and a seven times Blues Music Association award nominee.

The concert is free fun for the entire family!

Those interested are encouraged to arrive early to see the Perry Township Historical Society presentations and the car show and participate in Perry Township Schoolhouse tours.

There will be over 80 vendors of crafts and wares set up for the event.

Perry Township Community Days runs from Friday, August 20, to Sunday, August 22.

For more information, check out the Perry TWP (Clarion County) Community Days Facebook page.

