Police Release Details of Fatal Motorcycle Crash Involving Rimersburg Man

Thursday, July 15, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

crime-tapeBUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a motorcycle crash that led to the death of a Rimersburg man.

According to Butler-based State Police, the accident happened around 8:59 p.m. on June 29, on Chicora Road, just north of Holly Road, in Fairview Township, Butler County.

Police say 70-year-old Thomas Curry, of Rimersburg, was operating a 2001 Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling northbound on Chicora Road when a deer entered the roadway.

The motorcycle struck the deer in the northbound lane and turned on its right side. It then traveled into the southbound lane, overturned onto its left side, and continued over the fog line, coming to a final rest off the southbound curb.

According to police, Curry, who was wearing a helmet, fell off the motorcycle and came to rest on the northbound fog line.

He was treated for injuries at the scene, then transported by Chicora Ambulance Service to Karns City School to relay with LifeFlight, who transported him to UPMC Presbyterian.

Curry subsequently passed away late Tuesday evening, July 6, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

PSP Butler released the above report on Thursday, July 15, 2021.


