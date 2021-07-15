

Russell A. Gregory, Sr., 65, of Franklin, died at his residence Monday night, July 12, 2021.

He was born in Franklin on July 6, 1956 to the late Arthur Gregory and Joan (Beers) Gregory McGuire.

He attended Franklin High School.

Mr. Gregory served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany.

Russ was a NASCAR racing enthusiast and a Dale Earnhardt fan.

He also enjoyed playing lottery scratch off tickets, landscaping, and spending time with his grandchildren and watching their sporting events.

He was employed as a landscaper for The Garden Center in Meadville.

He is survived by four children: Russell Gregory, Jr. and his girlfriend Missy Kaputa of Oil City, Matthew Gregory and his girlfriend Jenna of Sugarcreek, Rikki Gregory and her fiancé Tyler Mong of Franklin, and Danielle Hansen and her husband Matt of Oil City; and fourteen grandchildren: Bailey Wyant, Lillie Kaputa, Haylie and Dylan Gregory, Matthew Gregory Jr., Azaria Gregory, Alissa Gorman, Qwynn Gregory, Madilynn “Madi” Mong, Benson Hansen, Noah Mong, and Jayden, Atalia, and Elliaunna.

Russ is also survived by his siblings, Diane Lawson, Deb Alden, Mike Gregory, and Billy King; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his longtime companion, Alice Burchfield; and his brother, Bob Gregory.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 20th at 11 a.m. at Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 State Rte. 257 in Seneca with Rev. Mark Rusnak, AseraCare Hospice Chaplain, officiating.

Interment will be in Brandon Cemetery in Cranberry.

The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the staff at Monarch Care Services for taking care of Russ over the past few years.

