 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Russell A. Gregory, Sr.

Thursday, July 15, 2021 @ 07:07 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck


Russell A. Gregory, Sr., 65, of Franklin, died at his residence Monday night, July 12, 2021.

He was born in Franklin on July 6, 1956 to the late Arthur Gregory and Joan (Beers) Gregory McGuire.

He attended Franklin High School.

Mr. Gregory served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany.

Russ was a NASCAR racing enthusiast and a Dale Earnhardt fan.

He also enjoyed playing lottery scratch off tickets, landscaping, and spending time with his grandchildren and watching their sporting events.

He was employed as a landscaper for The Garden Center in Meadville.

He is survived by four children: Russell Gregory, Jr. and his girlfriend Missy Kaputa of Oil City, Matthew Gregory and his girlfriend Jenna of Sugarcreek, Rikki Gregory and her fiancé Tyler Mong of Franklin, and Danielle Hansen and her husband Matt of Oil City; and fourteen grandchildren: Bailey Wyant, Lillie Kaputa, Haylie and Dylan Gregory, Matthew Gregory Jr., Azaria Gregory, Alissa Gorman, Qwynn Gregory, Madilynn “Madi” Mong, Benson Hansen, Noah Mong, and Jayden, Atalia, and Elliaunna.

Russ is also survived by his siblings, Diane Lawson, Deb Alden, Mike Gregory, and Billy King; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his longtime companion, Alice Burchfield; and his brother, Bob Gregory.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 20th at 11 a.m. at Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 State Rte. 257 in Seneca with Rev. Mark Rusnak, AseraCare Hospice Chaplain, officiating.

Interment will be in Brandon Cemetery in Cranberry.

The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the staff at Monarch Care Services for taking care of Russ over the past few years.

To express online condolences to the family, please visit www.hilebest.com


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.