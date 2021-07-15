Say What?!: 18 Snakes Found Under Woman’s Bed in Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. – An Augusta, Georgia woman was dismayed after she saw what she thought was a bit of fuzz on the floor of her bedroom and discover 18 snakes under her bed.

The woman and her husband were able to use a grabber tool to pick up the 17 baby garter snakes and their mother and return them to a nearby creek.

