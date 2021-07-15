

Sheila G. Dean-Johnson, 57, of Rimersburg, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday, July 12, 2021 at her home.

She was born on April 8, 1964 in Clarion; daughter of Jerry and Judith “Judy” Rankin Dean of Rimersburg.

Sheila graduated from Union High School in 1982.

She was currently working as an Administrator in the Fiscal Department for Clarion County CYS.

Sheila attended the Sligo Church of the Nazarene.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and her dog, Sadie.

Sheila is survived by her parents, Jerry and Judy; her significant other, John Johnson of Rimersburg; two daughters, Heather Johnson and her husband, Allan, and Alison Barger and her husband, Tracy, all of Rimersburg; and five grandchildren, Mackenzie, Katelyn, Crystal, Dean, and Sherry.

She is also survived by her brother, Greg Dean and his wife, Cassima of Texas; her niece, Kayla Guinn and her husband, Michael, also of Texas; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Sheila was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Judson and Mildred Dean; her maternal grandparents, Jesse and Stella Rankin; and numerous aunts and uncles.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the Burns Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. in Rimersburg with funeral services to follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Gene Hill, pastor of the Sligo Church of the Nazarene and Rev. Gary Guntrum, pastor of the Carwick Wesleyan Church in Rimersburg.

Interment will take place in the Rimersburg Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Donations can be made in Sheila’s name to the Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service, 10515 Route 68, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

