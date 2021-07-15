 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Sonic Jiu-Jitsu Brings Home Multiple Medals

Thursday, July 15, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

image0000 (18) (1) (1)PITTSBURGH, Pa. (EYT) – Sonic Jiu-Jitsu and MMA of Franklin brought home multiple medals from the North American Grappling Association 2021 Pittsburgh Grappling Championship on Saturday, July 10.

(Pictured above: left to right – back row: Coach Ben Quigley and Eric Decker. Kids: Brea Eakin, Martina Baughman, Silas Montgomery, Eden Dick, and Koby Martin.)

Team Sonic took a total of 13 kids and adults to compete at the tournament, winning nine gold medals, nine silver medals, and four bronze medals.

In the kids’ divisions, medals were earned as follows:

Eden Dick (in her first tournament): two gold, one silver
Martina Baughman: one silver, one bronze
Koby Martin: one silver, one bronze
Silas Montgomery: one gold, one silver
Brea Eakin (in her first tournament): two silver

In the adult divisions, medals were achieved as follows:

Eric Decker: two gold
Logan Fink: two gold
Matt Baugher: one gold, one silver
Tyler VanTassel: one gold
Devin Forgey (in his first tournament): one silver
Cullen Flaherty: one bronze
Jericho Hartle: one silver, one bronze

Steve Bradley, also competing, finished in 4th, just short of placing for a medal despite a solid performance.

“My team worked hard to prepare, showed up to compete, and gave it everything they had. I’m proud of what they’ve accomplished.” says coach Ben Quigley.

Left to right – Top Row: Jericho Hartle, Brea Eakin, Eric Decker, Tyler VanTassel, Devin Forgey, and Steve Bradley. Seated: Coaches Ben Quigley and Matt Baugher.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.