Sonic Jiu-Jitsu Brings Home Multiple Medals

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (EYT) – Sonic Jiu-Jitsu and MMA of Franklin brought home multiple medals from the North American Grappling Association 2021 Pittsburgh Grappling Championship on Saturday, July 10.

(Pictured above: left to right – back row: Coach Ben Quigley and Eric Decker. Kids: Brea Eakin, Martina Baughman, Silas Montgomery, Eden Dick, and Koby Martin.)

Team Sonic took a total of 13 kids and adults to compete at the tournament, winning nine gold medals, nine silver medals, and four bronze medals.

In the kids’ divisions, medals were earned as follows:

Eden Dick (in her first tournament): two gold, one silver

Martina Baughman: one silver, one bronze

Koby Martin: one silver, one bronze

Silas Montgomery: one gold, one silver

Brea Eakin (in her first tournament): two silver

In the adult divisions, medals were achieved as follows:

Eric Decker: two gold

Logan Fink: two gold

Matt Baugher: one gold, one silver

Tyler VanTassel: one gold

Devin Forgey (in his first tournament): one silver

Cullen Flaherty: one bronze

Jericho Hartle: one silver, one bronze

Steve Bradley, also competing, finished in 4th, just short of placing for a medal despite a solid performance.

“My team worked hard to prepare, showed up to compete, and gave it everything they had. I’m proud of what they’ve accomplished.” says coach Ben Quigley.

