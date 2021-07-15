 

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Ask a Sales Team Member About the New & Used Vehicles Are on Display at Redbank Chevrolet!

Thursday, July 15, 2021 @ 11:07 PM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Redbank Chevrolet Sales TeamNEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Ask a member of Redbank Chevrolet’s sales team about their new and used vehicles on display at their dealership in New Bethlehem!

(Photo above by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)


NEW 2021 CHEVROLET EQUINOX


26021851207x640CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION

REDBANK CHEVY PRICE: $30,030


CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 2020 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 LT Trail Boss

28442075393x640CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION

MILES: 5,753
REDBANK CHEVY PRICE: $54,990


PRE-OWNED 2019 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500
LT

28470400181x640CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION

MILES: 25,320
REDBANK CHEVY PRICE: $47,990


PRE-OWNED 2018 CHEVROLET TRAVERSE LT

28472085205x640CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION

MILES: 44,340
REDBANK CHEVY PRICE: $35,490


NEW 2021 CHEVROLET TRAILBLAZER

ext_GB0_deg01x640CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION

REDBANK CHEVY PRICE: $25,170

Meet the Sales Team at REDBANK CHEVROLET IN NEW BETHLEHEM!

Redbank Chevrolet Sales Team: Back, left to right: Ben Kundick, Jr., Jody Britton, and Wylie Miller. Front, left to right: Alisha Kessler and Kristen Hindman.

Redbank Chevrolet Sales Team: Back, left to right: Ben Kundick, Jr., Jody Britton, and Wylie Miller. Front, left to right: Alisha Kessler and Kristen Hindman. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography

Redbank Chevrolet is the only dealership in Clarion County that offers Chevrolet, GMC, and Buick CERTIFIED Pre-Owned Vehicles.


Here is a list of reasons to buy a CERTIFIED pre-owned GM vehicle versus a traditional used vehicle:

  • The vehicles able to be certified are model years 2016 or newer with less than 75,000 miles
  • These vehicles go through a 172 point inspection to ensure every aspect is in good working order
  • They include a scheduled maintenance plan
  • Many of these vehicles come with a warranty that covers up to 100,000 miles
  • We offer courtesy transportation and we can even pick up your vehicle so you don’t have to leave home or work!

logo-cpo

Call 814-275-6734 for more information.

Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

For more information, visit Redbank Chevrolet online at www.RedbankChevrolet.com.

“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … and if you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”

Redbank Chevrolet bbb

(Photo above by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)


