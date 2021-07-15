Courtroom One, New Emergency Services Building Remodeling Contracts Approved

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Contracts for renovations to the Clarion County Courthouse and remodeling of the Sorce warehouse were approved during the Clarion County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday morning.

Long-needed renovations in the Clarion County Courthouse and the continuing work to remodel the former Sorce warehouse in Shippenville for a new county emergency services building are covered in contracts unanimously awarded by the commissioners.

Painting and installing new carpeting inside the main courtroom are all part of a major renovation being planned, with work scheduled in August and November.

Three bids, ranging from $11,197.00 to $17,500.00 were submitted by REA Jobber Inc., McMillen’s Carpet Outlet, and the Carpet Barn.

The low bid of $11,197.00 submitted by REA Jobber was accepted for the 3,500 square feet of blue carpet needed for the large Courtroom One on the second floor.

In the courtroom, walls will also receive a new coat of paint, and the contract was also approved with Gravatt Painting & Services Inc. of Franklin to prepare and paint the walls at a cost of $7,850.00.

The installation of new cherry wood benches and rails and a new audio system along with individual microphones are also planned. The audio system will be funded by a state grant to the courts.

Most of the renovations will take place this summer, but the delivery of the new cherry padded benches will push that part of the project back until late this fall. The current benches will be removed in August when the new carpet is installed and the painting is done. Chairs will be temporarily used.

“The new benches are really nice,” said Commissioner Ted Tharan.

Additional renovation projects at the courthouse include restroom renovations on the second floor of the courthouse.

Two contracts were also approved for the Paint Township Emergency Services Building.

The first contract was for the installation of bulletproof windows in the new Clarion County 9-1-1 Center. Meadville Plate Glass, Inc. was awarded the $16,750.00 contract.

The second was a contract with DEETS Mechanical, Inc. for the installation of cleanout in sanitary sewer and to replace concrete at the 9-1-1 center at a cost of $1,400.00.

According to Tharan, the new 9-1-1 center will be open next year. Partition walls are currently being constructed, and the wiring is being installed.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.