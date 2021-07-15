Vehicle Causes $500 Damage to Baseball Field

TOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a vehicle recently caused $500.00 in damages to a baseball field in Toby Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, an incident of criminal mischief occurred between 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 11, and 9:30 a.m. on Monday, July 12, at a baseball field located on Cherry Run Road, in Toby Township, Clarion County.

Police say an unknown suspect drove a motor vehicle on the baseball field belonging to Cherry Run Camp in Rimersburg causing approximately $500.00 damage.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.