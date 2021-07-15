 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Virginia Kathleen Conrad

Thursday, July 15, 2021 @ 06:07 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck


Virginia Kathleen Conrad, age 80, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2021 at her residence.

She was born in Nanty-Glo, Pa on May 15, 1941 to the late Hugh and Mary (Kibler) Kelly.

Virginia is survived by her husband, Charles Conrad, and daughter, Terri Conrad. One brother, Paul Kelly and sister, Maureen Graziano. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Jordan and Paige (Zach Myers) Zuck. In addition, two great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Emily Myers.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Thomas Kelly, Charles Kelly, Leonore Barr, Robert Kelly, Jack Kelly, Don Kelly and Hugh Kelly.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Immaculate Conception Parish in Clarion with Father Monty Sayers presiding.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.