

Virginia Kathleen Conrad, age 80, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2021 at her residence.

She was born in Nanty-Glo, Pa on May 15, 1941 to the late Hugh and Mary (Kibler) Kelly.

Virginia is survived by her husband, Charles Conrad, and daughter, Terri Conrad. One brother, Paul Kelly and sister, Maureen Graziano. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Jordan and Paige (Zach Myers) Zuck. In addition, two great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Emily Myers.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Thomas Kelly, Charles Kelly, Leonore Barr, Robert Kelly, Jack Kelly, Don Kelly and Hugh Kelly.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Immaculate Conception Parish in Clarion with Father Monty Sayers presiding.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

