A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely between 7pm and midnight, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 79. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between midnight and 3am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Low around 62. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9am, then a slight chance of showers between 9am and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

