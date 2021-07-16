Boil Water Alert Issued for Rimersburg, East Brady

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A Boil Water Advisory (BWA) has been issued for the Rimersburg and East Brady areas.

The following release was issued by Rimersburg Borough on Friday evening:

At 2:19 p.m. this afternoon, Rimersburg received notification from East Brady that a boil water advisory has been issued for its water customers. Do not drink the water without boiling it first.

Under a boil water advisory, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that water be brought to a rolling boil for one minute. Please do not drink the water without boiling it first. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. We will inform you when you will no longer need to boil your water. Landlords, please notify your tenants. Once again, East Brady Water has issued a boil water advisory that affects the Rimersburg service area. If you would like more information, please visit the website at www.rimersburgborough.com, Explore Clarion, or pick up instructions at the Rimersburg Borough Office M-F 8am-Noon. The boil water instructions will also be available outside the Borough office door in the event the office is closed.

You will be notified when the advisory has been lifted via Public Alert system by email, text, and/ or phone, Explore Clarion, and the Borough Website.

