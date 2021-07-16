Cadillac Museum Back by Popular Demand

BROOKVILLE, Pa. – The Greenberg Cadillac Museum, which opened to record crowds during Laurel Festival and in mid July, will open again to the public on Saturday afternoon, August 21.

The museum will open from noon to 4:00 p.m.

The Greenberg Cadillac Museum is a comprehensive collection of over 75 Cadillacs from every model group and decade – right here in Brookville.

This unique exhibit, presented in partnership with the Jefferson County Historical Society provides an in-depth look at a premier luxury automotive brand.

Since the birth of the automobile, Cadillacs have led this transportation revolution, fundamentally changing our lives, our roadways, our landscapes and reshaping the ways in which we work, shop, play, travel, and enjoy ourselves.

The collection reflects the evolution of over 100 years of trends, innovations, tastes, and aspirations. Over these years, Cadillacs have become ingrained in the background of American culture – highlighted in art and advertising, movies, and pop music.

Today Cadillac still stands apart … an icon of American industrial strength and pride that exemplifies “Made in the USA.”

Entrance is free with donations going to the Jefferson County Historical Society.

