Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Agnes Bauer’s Puffed Caramel Corn

Friday, July 16, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This melt-in-your-mouth caramel corn is loved by all!

Ingredients

2 bags puffed corn
2 sticks butter

2 c. brown sugar
1/2 c. light corn syrup
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. vanilla
1/2 tsp. soda

Directions

-Butter a large bowl. Place the puffed corn in the buttered bowl.

-Melt two sticks of butter and stir in the brown sugar, corn syrup, and salt.

-Boil for five minutes over medium heat. Remove from heat and add vanilla and soda. Pour mixture over puffed corn and mix well.

-Pour into a large roaster. Bake for one hour at 250 degrees. Stir every 15 minutes. Cool. Store in container with tight lid.

-Enjoy!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


