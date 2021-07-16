Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Agnes Bauer’s Puffed Caramel Corn

This melt-in-your-mouth caramel corn is loved by all!

Ingredients

2 bags puffed corn

2 sticks butter



2 c. brown sugar1/2 c. light corn syrup1/2 tsp. salt1/2 tsp. vanilla1/2 tsp. soda

Directions

-Butter a large bowl. Place the puffed corn in the buttered bowl.

-Melt two sticks of butter and stir in the brown sugar, corn syrup, and salt.

-Boil for five minutes over medium heat. Remove from heat and add vanilla and soda. Pour mixture over puffed corn and mix well.

-Pour into a large roaster. Bake for one hour at 250 degrees. Stir every 15 minutes. Cool. Store in container with tight lid.

-Enjoy!

