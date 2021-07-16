Clarion County Transportation Drives Home Success

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Transportation Services were in the spotlight in the Tuesday morning work session of the Clarion County Commissioners.

(Pictured above: Mac Park, administrative officer of Clarion County Transportation and Karen Clark, general manager at MTM Transit.)

Karen Clark, general manager of MTM Transit in Clarion County, was on hand to feature all of the transportation services for Clarion County residents through the shared rides program.

“MTM Transit provides all of the transportation services for Clarion County, and we’ve been providing this service since 2011 when the County outsourced it,” said Clark. “The Shared Rides program in Pennsylvania is open to anyone that has a need.

“The difference is what the severity of your needs dictates what you’ll pay for part of your ride, all of your ride, or none of your ride.

“We have applications for folks covered by various funding streams. People aged 65 and over are funded by the Pennsylvania Lottery, 85 percent of their transport is paid for, and the Clarion Area Agency on Aging picks up the tab for the copays for all their medical appointments.”

Anyone aged 65 and over in Clarion County does not pay for a ride to a medical appointment, according to Clark.

It is free transportation and MTM picks them up at their home, takes them to their doctor’s office, and then takes them home. If they need an aide, the aide can ride along at no cost.

“The same guidelines are in place for persons with disabilities,” continued Clark. “For anyone 64 years or younger, the state pays for 85 percent of their transport, and consumers do have to pick up the co-pay. The co-pays range from $3.50 cents each way to $8.00, under our current fare structure.”

The transportation service area includes Clarion County and all of the surrounding counties plus Clearfield. The service also goes to Pittsburgh and Erie for medical assistance trips.

With headquarters in Lake St. Louis, Missouri, MTM operates in 31 states and the District of Columbia and maintains call centers and offices across the United States.

One of the nation’s most experienced and qualified non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) brokers, MTM was founded in 1995 by Peg and Lynn Griswold.

The Clarion County MTM office is located at 338 Amsler Avenue in Shippenville.

“There is a simple application form, and the folks aged 65 and older are required by the Lottery to provide proof of age and could be an old driver’s license, birth certificate, or a DD214,” said Clark.

“We try and make it as easy for folks as we can. Some of them may need help getting a copy (of the form), and they can stop in our office. Once they fill out their application and get it turned in to us, it’s put into our scheduling system, and they’re eligible to be scheduled for the next day if they get it in before noon.

“If you call us today before noon, and you want to go to Walmart tomorrow, we’ll put you in and tell you what time we’ll pick you up and ask you what time you want to go home and be back there to pick you and take you home.

“If you want to go out of the county, we require at least two business days. We do have a loose schedule on where we go on what days and try to group people together. We ask the people going to Pittsburgh to make their appointments on Tuesdays and Thursdays.”

Except for two vehicles, a fleet of 20 is entirely new. One administrative car is also used for longer trips.

All of the vehicles are paratransit and four vehicles can accommodate up to 12 passengers.

How Transportation is doing

Clark presented an overview of how MTM is doing in serving Clarion County.

• We have gone 367 days as of today without a preventable accident and zero preventable accidents during 2020-21. We have a less than a one percent complaint ratio, and we have a 96 percent on-time performance rate.

• During March, April, May, and June last year. Our rides decreased a little bit when the pandemic hit and then the bottom dropped out. We went from 5,243 trips at the beginning of the fiscal year to 1,379 at the end, but we have consistently worked our way out of that hole.

• As things opened up and people began to travel again, we are still sitting at about 60 to 65 percent of our pre-COVID numbers. That has been a hardship financially. Personnel-wise we have six fewer drivers than what we had pre-COVID. Most of that was a personal choice. They either decided they didn’t want to come back or something happened in the last year with personal issues with their health or didn’t want to return.

• We are currently looking for drivers and that’s been a bit of a struggle, Clark said.

“I was just at a meeting last week with Northwest and transit people, and everybody is in the same boat,” said Commissioner Ted Tharan. “It doesn’t seem to matter if you’re offering a higher salary and a bonus because they’re still having trouble getting drivers.”

Clark added, “A lot of our drivers are already retired from somewhere else, and they work for us. We have about half and half of full-time versus part-time employees. We’re always looking for folks.”

“We have a good group of drivers. I think we provide polite and helpful services, and our people that answer the phone are friendly and helpful.

“I’m very proud of the job that we are able to do.”

