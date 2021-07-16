Clarion County Young Republicans Announce Special Guests for Family-Friendly Fundraiser Event Set for Tonight

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Young Republicans have announced several special guests that will be speaking at their Family-Friendly Fundraiser event on Friday evening.

The event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Clarion Mall parking lot and will feature not only special guests, but also food and drink vendors, games, a dunk tank, and more.

The donation for entry is $5.00. Children 10 and under are free.

The three special guests for the event are U.S. Senate candidate Sean Parnell, Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court candidate Stacy Wallace, and Pennsylvania Governor candidate Dr. Nche Zama.

Sean Parnell (pictured above) is a third-generation Western Pennsylvania native, born in Pittsburgh and raised in nearby Murrysville. Sean was studying elementary education at Clarion University when the towers came down on September 11. He immediately transferred to Duquesne University in Pittsburgh in order to join the ROTC program. Upon graduation, Sean was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Army and went on to Airborne and Ranger school, before joining the elite 10th Mountain Division.

Sean spent 485 days of fierce fighting along the Afghan-Pakistan border in 2006-2007, where he honed his unique leadership skills and welded his platoon into one of the most fierce and effective American fighting units in modern military history. Repeatedly outnumbered and outgunned by a foe whose avowed purpose was to overrun his platoon, Sean’s “Outlaws” battled furiously in the most rugged terrain on the planet—the towering Hindu Kush Mountains. Eighty-five percent of his platoon received Purple Hearts for wounds incurred in battle, but his men gave far more than they received. Outlaw Platoon killed over 350 enemy fighters in some of the biggest firefights of the Afghan War. His platoon remains one of the most decorated Army units since 9-11.

Sean was wounded in action on June 10, 2006, when his platoon was nearly overrun, for the first time, by a force that outnumbered them almost ten to one. Refusing to leave his men as they battled the enemy at point-blank range, Sean was knocked unconscious and wounded two more times during the firefight. After the June 10, 2006 battle, he continued to suffer from untreated head and neurological wounds. For weeks after, cerebral-spinal fluid leaked from his ears and nose while he continued to patrol with his men. His dedication to his men came at a great personal cost: when he returned home following the ‘06 deployment, his wounds forced him from the Army, and he was medically discharged.

Sean retired a highly-decorated Captain and was awarded two Bronze Stars, one for Valor and the Purple Heart. Upon leaving the Army, he immediately came home to Western Pa., where he returned to Duquesne University to earn a master’s degree in psychology and started a family. Sean has three children—Ethan, Emma, and Evan.

Since leaving the Army, Sean has penned the New York Times best-selling book, Outlaw Platoon, which is the story of his platoon’s crucible of combat in Eastern Afghanistan. He is a subject matter expert on Afghanistan, the insurgency we face there, leadership, and how to use it to inspire and motivate men and women to achieve common objectives. He has also authored three additional fiction novels.

Stacy Wallace (pictured above) graduated from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, then attended and graduated from Duquesne University Law School in 2004 and gained immediate experience within the judicial system.

As an attorney, Stacy has represented an extensive range of clients in both the private and public sectors, worked on behalf of local and regional nonprofits, such as Northwestern Legal Services, and argued cases involving county and state government entities. She has served as a specially appointed law master and Sex Offender Registration & Notification Act (SORNA) counsel, been certified as a conflict resolution mediator, and shared her knowledge of the law as an adjunct professor at the University of Pittsburgh-Bradford and as an instructor in continuing education courses for fellow attorneys. Stacy opened her own firm in 2012.

Stacy knows that the role of a judge is to uphold our founding documents in the spirit with which they were written. This philosophy will guide her throughout her time on the bench. As a Commonwealth Court judge, she will ensure all parties know they were heard and understood, offer fair and impartial adjudications, and communicate her reasoning in a manner to be understood by all Pennsylvanians.

For Stacy, God and family has always and will always come first. Throughout her career and especially now in her campaign for judge, Stacy has relied on the love and support of her husband, Curt, and their children, Lucas and Cora.

Stacy walks humbly in her community, always seeking to serve others and make an impact for the greater good. Stacy has actively volunteered with organizations such as the American Red Cross, Meals on Wheels, the Kiwanis Club of Bradford, the YWCA, and the Downtown Bradford Revitalization Corporation, to help those in need. As an attorney, Stacy has served on the Board of Directors of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of McKean County and held various positions within both the McKean County and Pennsylvania Bar Associations to foster continuous improvement, education, and philanthropy in Pennsylvania’s legal community.

When asked why she would run for Commonwealth Court, Stacy responded: “It’s where I can do the most good.”

Stacy understands the unique and important role the Commonwealth Court plays in Pennsylvania’s judiciary, overseeing cases involving election law as well as state agencies. Given this immense responsibility, the Commonwealth Court needs capable, knowledgeable, and responsible judges who will uphold the rule of law with integrity.

As a teenager, Nche Zama (pictured above) came to the United States on a student visa with just $20 in his pocket. He was homeless for a while until a compassionate person took him in and helped guide him on his journey to the American Dream.

Today, Nche Zama, MD, PhD, is a renowned cardiothoracic surgeon who completed training at the Cleveland Clinic and Harvard University. He holds a PhD in chemistry, a Harvard master’s degree in management, and a medical degree.

He is recognized as one of the top cardiothoracic surgeons in the country and is often sought out for his expertise. He has held positions across Pennsylvania as Director of the ESSA Heart and Vascular Institute in East Stroudsburg, Director of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery at Jefferson Aria Health in Philadelphia, Chief of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery at Guthrie Clinic in Sayre, and has been a Staff Cardiothoracic Surgeon for Susquehanna Health Systems in Williamsport and York Hospital in York. He founded a humanitarian organization to provide medical and surgical care to the poor and disadvantaged. On one of his global humanitarian missions, he performed the first pediatric cardiac surgery in his native country of Cameroon.

Valuing education, he has financially supported over two dozen of his nieces and nephews through college, provides financial support for an entire elementary school for poor children, and as vice-chair of an American educational empowerment organization, he has contributed to the construction of a new academy in Africa to train innovative thinkers and future leaders. He has also served as a Clinical Associate Professor at Commonwealth Medical College in Scranton and the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

Besides his extensive humanitarian efforts, Dr. Zama enjoys reading, traveling, music, hiking, running, and learning new languages—adding to the six he already speaks. He enjoys spending time with his children, grandchildren, and family.

