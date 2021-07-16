Clarion River Jam Bluegrass Festival Coming to Downtown Clarion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The COVID-19 pandemic may have quashed the annual Western PA Bluegrass Series in the early spring, but organizers of the Clarion River Bluegrass Festival decided to bring the fun downtown for a summer festival this year.

(Photo courtesy of Greg Knox of Bright Ideas Learning Center & Photography)

With roots going back to 2009, the Clarion River Jam Bluegrass Festival is an annual event that raises funds for United Way of Clarion County. Typically, it is a stop on the Western PA Bluegrass Series in the late winter to early spring, most recently following the Butler Ice Jam and the Oil Country Bluegrass Festival.

While the Western PA Bluegrass Series has not been held for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local organizers decided that Clarion River Jam would still go on this year, with a few changes.

Usually, the event is held at the Ramada by Wyndham (formerly Holiday Inn) in Monroe Township; however, this year it will take place right in downtown Clarion from Friday, August 6, through Sunday, August 8.

The main stage will be set up on 6th Avenue between Main Street and Wood Street, and jam stations will be at the Veteran’s Memorial Park Gazebo, The American Legion Post #66’s upstairs banquet room, and various other spots throughout downtown Clarion.

According to organizer Melissa Fulton, Executive Director of the United Way of Clarion, the decision was made to move the festival to a summer outdoor festival this year to preserve it moving forward after two cancellations.

“Also, it should just be a really good time for people to get together and have a good time right in town,” Fulton told exploreClarion.com.

Fulton noted that the music will begin on Friday, August 6, with casual jam sessions taking place around town from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and a concert on the 6th Avenue stage set for 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Jam sessions will continue on Saturday afternoon, with another concert set for 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The event wraps up on Sunday with a Gospel Hymn Jam station with Dan Hulse at the gazebo in Veterans Memorial Park from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Organizer Nancy Hanna noted that C93 radio will be live broadcasting some of the events, and this year’s festival will also include pop-up events will local entrepreneurs from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 6.

The pop-up events are a collaborative effort of the United Way of Clarion, Clarion Chamber of Business & Industry, Destination Clarion Downtown, and the Clarion Blueprint Community, according to Hanna.

They include everything from barbecue and baked goods to jewelry, fresh flowers, and repurposed interior items.

“We’re excited about working with the Blueprint committee and talking about working with people with small businesses. The way everyone is working together is really exciting,” Hanna said.

Fulton noted that while the Clarion River Jam Bluegrass Festival intends to move back to its original hotel venue in March of 2022 to stay true to the winter series, they are also hoping to continue a summer concert series in the coming years, as well.

“We want to work with other non-profits and community organizers and partner with local vendors and artists and find reasons to get people back downtown. We’re hoping this is a catalyst to prove that we can do that.”

Hanna noted that board members of the Clarion Chamber of Business & Industry have also expressed interest in creating something along the lines of a “First Friday” program that would involve music and activities downtown on the first Friday of each month in the summer.

“Destination Clarion Downtown and everyone else is saying what can we do to create some excitement downtown? Everyone wants to be involved.”

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.