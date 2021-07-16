Featured Local Jobs: Class A CDL Truck Drivers and Operators

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc. is accepting applications for Class A CDL Truck Drivers and Operators.

Class A CDL Truck Driver requirements:

Minimum of 2 years of experience

Class A CDL in good standing

Operator requirements:

Minimum of 2 years of experience

Class A CDL preferred, or willingness to obtain within 6 months of employment

Requirements for all applicants:

Safety oriented

Positive attitude & works well in teams

Good work ethic

Ability to lift heavy material

What we offer:

Retirement Plan

Health, Dental & Vision Insurance

Life Insurance

On the job training & certifications

Competitive wages based on qualifications

How to apply:

In Person – 128 Lake Lucy Road Tionesta, PA 16353 M-F from 8am to 5pm

Online – visit our website at www.mealyinc.com to download an application, you may also submit a resume with application at [email protected]

NO Phone calls will be accepted and application must be submitted with resume.



