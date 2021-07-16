 

Area Man Charged With Child Endangerment Following DUI Crash Waives Hearing

Friday, July 16, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

gavel-1238036JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Summerville man accused of crashing his vehicle while under the influence with his juvenile child as a passenger waived his hearing in court on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 52-year-old Donald S. Stephens were waived for court on Tuesday, July 13:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Misdemeanor 1
– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

– DUI: Controlled Substance – Schedule 1 – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor
– DUI: General Impairment/Incapable of Driving Safely – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor
– DUI: Highest Rate of Alcohol (BAC .16+) 1st Offense, Misdemeanor
– Careless Driving, Summary
– Driving at Safe Speed, Summary
– Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary

The charges have been transferred to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas.

Stephens remains lodged in the Jefferson County Jail on $5,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Winslow Township in March.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 6:51 p.m. on March 13, DuBois-based State Police were dispatched to a report of a crash on US 322 in Winslow Township, Jefferson County.

At the scene, police found a silver 2008 Jeep Cherokee overturned on the south shoulder of the roadway and were informed that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Donald S. Stephens, was in the ambulance being treated by EMS.

According to the complaint, when police spoke to Stephens, they noted a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and asked if he had been drinking. Stephens reportedly admitted that he had.

The complaint notes Stephens also told police that his juvenile son had been a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

After being transported to Penn Highlands DuBois Emergency Room, Stephens submitted to chemical testing.

According to the complaint, the results of a later toxicology report from the testing indicated that Stephens’s Blood Alcohol Content was .294g/100ml and he also had 71ng/ml of Methamphetamine in his blood.

The charges were filed against Stephens through Judge Inzana’s office on June 9.

State Police Calls: Man Accused of Driving Drunk with 4-Year-Old Passenger in Vehicle


