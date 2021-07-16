RVHS Class of 1971 Gathers for 50th Reunion

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – The Redbank Valley High School class of 1971 gathered for their 50th reunion at Evermore’s in New Bethlehem on Saturday, July 11.

(Photo by Marty Hartman, submitted by Darlene Hartman.)

First Row: Dave Blake, Jr., Tom Young, Shirley Hopper Peters, Bobbie Shick Boyer, Darlene Barnett Issi, Debra Shaffer Schrecengost, Barb Greenawalt Shaffer, Vickie McGregor Kunselman, Yvonne Wiant, Longo, Dotting Shick Bowersox, Elma LeGrand Levy, Karen Darr, Janna Woodall Magagnotti, Janice Shaffer Snyder, Brenda Reddinger Brothers, Debra Reinsel Ochs, Darlene Holben Hartman, Randy Barlett, Roger Wolfe, Mark Wyant, and Dwight Algoe.

Second Row: Dave Sturgeon, Roger Nulph, Randy DeSantis, Rose Micheline Miller, Doreen Aaron, Stiglitz, Susan Tyger Cathcart, Lou Ann Sturgeon Markle, Shanelle Serene Hawk, Vickie Neiswonger Allen, Alice Ferringer Lawrence, Patty Blotzer Weaver, Barry Dinger, Bob Gourley, Bob Shaffer, Don Musser, Marty Henry, Gary Miller, Jim Snyder, Randy Males, Willis Eshbaugh, and Mike Krouse.

Third Row: Dean Shaffer, Barb Yates Loose, Kevin Reichard, Frank Magagnotti, Bob Smith, Steve Moore, Rodger Travis, and Rob Shaffer.

Not pictured: Jim Painter, Mark Boyer, Barry Downs, and Bill Copenhaver.

