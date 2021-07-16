Say What?!: Unopened Super Mario 64 Game from 1996 Sells for $1.56M

DALLAS, Texas – An unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario 64 has sold at auction for $1.56 million.

Heritage Auctions in Dallas said that the 1996 game sold Sunday, breaking its previous record price for the sale of a single video game.

