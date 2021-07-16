St. Joseph 4th of July Winners Announced
LUCINDA, Pa. – Winners of the Grand Prize drawing held in conjunction with St. Joseph’s 82nd Annual 4th of July Celebration in Lucinda have been announced.
Liberty 5K Run-Walk medalists include:
Overall female winner: Amy Brown
Female 14 and under: Kaley Milliron
Female 20 to 29: Abby Mellott
Female 30 to 39: Brynn Space
Female 40 to 49: Helen Hampikian
Female 50 to 59: Barb Corle
Female 60 and over: Nancy Blauser
Overall male winner: Kaine McFarland
Male 14 and under: Logan Lutz
Male 15 to 19: Aiden Thomas
Male 20 to 29: Jeff Slattery
Male 30 to 39: Zach Shekell
Male 40 to 49: Eli Cooley
Male 50 to 59: Jamie Cubbon
Male 60 to 69: Rich Lane
Grand Prize winners include:
Grand Prize – $5,000 – Cathy Allio, Lucinda
$2,000 – Samantha Beal, Butler
$1,000 – Tim Kline, Shippenville
$500 – Tylersburg Auto Repair, Tylersburg
$500 – Russ Bauer, Lucinda
Faller’s La-Z-Boy Recliner – Jean Schill, Lucinda
Laminate Flooring donated by Kronospan – Patty McFarland, Shippenville
Golf-N-Stay at Cross Creek Resort – Peter O’Neill, Lanham, MD
Blackstone Cooking Station – Peter O’Neill, Lanham, MD
$300 Sheetz Card – Tracy Rapp, Clarion
Winners of the Rosary Society prizes are:
“Cottage Comfort” Quilt – Betsy Ochs, Lucinda
Laminate Flooring donated by Kronospan – Jan Lander, Lucinda
1 Yr. Advanced Disposal Refuse Service – Courtney Foreman, Johnstown
Wooden Swing by Randy Lander – Henry & Taty Karg, Crown
The “Starry, Starry Night” Handmade Quilt was won by Annette Wolbert of Leeper.
The Super 50-50 winner was Sharon Borovick of Clarion.
The annual holiday event, Clarion County’s oldest Independence Day celebration, was scaled back to online and mail-based activities again this year as a COVID safety precaution. The traditional full-scale event is planned for July 2022.
St. Joseph parishioners and festival organizers are grateful to the many individual and corporate sponsors from the surrounding area for their contributions toward the Grand Prize drawing. A complete list of these sponsors is available at https://bit.ly/3ANO630.
Promotional support each year is provided in part by the PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau as a Clarion County Hotel Tax project in conjunction with the Clarion County Hotel Tax Committee and the Clarion County Commissioners. For more area events and lodging information log onto www.visitPAGO.com/Clarion.
Proceeds from the annual event benefit St. Joseph Catholic School, one of the oldest Catholic schools in the Erie Diocese. Each year the school enrolls students of all backgrounds and denominations in preschool through grade 6. Enrollment for the upcoming academic year is open and registration arrangements can be made by calling the school at 814-226-8018 or emailing [email protected]
