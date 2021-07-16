 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Subway Restaurants Make Menu Changes and Offer Coupons

Friday, July 16, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

subway-subSubway has made the biggest menu change in its history!

The revamp includes new recipes for the chain’s Italian and multigrain breads, as well as new sandwich toppings.

Subway has also tweaked items already on the menu. Subway’s bacon, for example, will now be hickory-smoked, and its turkey and ham sliced more thinly. It’s also bringing back past items like rotisserie-style chicken and roast beef.

Stop by the Clarion, New Bethlehem, and Kittanning locations to taste for yourself.

  • Clarion, Route 68, 814-227-2746
  • Clarion, 8th Ave., 814-226-7131
  • New Bethlehem, 814-275-7827
  • Kittanning, Walmart, 724-545-9736
  • Kittanning, South Water St., 724-548-7827

For the latest coupons download and print this PDF file.

subway-easy

You can find the Subway app in Google Play, the Apple App Store, or by clicking this link.

Want the latest offers and updates from Subway delivered right to your inbox?

Click this link to sign up for emails, including exclusive coupons, promos and more from Subway restaurants.

subway-catering2

Planning a party? Don’t forget about Subway catering.

To learn more about what they offer visit: https://www.subway.com/en-us/catering.

Subway Restaurants are open and serving dine-in, contact-free, quick and easy pick-up, or curbside pick-up. For more information visit your local Subway location.

  • Clarion, Route 68, 814-227-2746
  • Clarion, 8th Ave., 814-226-7131
  • New Bethlehem, 814-275-7827
  • Kittanning, Walmart, 724-545-9736
  • Kittanning, South Water St., 724-548-7827

To order, call your local subway at one of the numbers above, order through the app, or online.

For curbside to-go, please note your vehicle description in “special instructions.”

View the full subway menu here.

Subway


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.