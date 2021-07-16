State Police Calls: Retail Theft, Identity Theft, DUI, Criminal Trespass

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

Retail Theft in Monroe Township

Around 10:10 a.m. on July 3, Clarion-based State Police investigated a retail theft at the Walmart store in Monroe Township. Clarion County.

Police say 40-year-old Wendy Hile, of Petrolia, was arrested for the theft of various items valued at a total of $336.38.

Identity Theft in Perry Township

Around 11:14 a.m. on July 14, Clarion-based State Police received a report of an unemployment scam in Perry Township, Clarion County.

Police say the personal information of a known 72-year-old female victim from Parker was stolen and utilized in the scam.

DUI in Jenks Township

Around 6:05 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, Marienville-based State Police were dispatched for a report of an erratic driver on State Route 66 in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say after locating the involved vehicle, a 1998 GM Sierra, a traffic stop was conducted for additional vehicle code violations.

According to police, the driver, a 49-year-old of Allegany, New York man, was subsequently determined to be under the influence of alcohol and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Charges are pending.

Criminal/Simple Trespass in Farmington Township

Around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, Marienville-based State Police were called to a location on Sherbrook Lane, in Farmington Township, Clarion County, regarding an individual trespassing on a known victim’s property.

Police say after the investigation was completed, the victim chose not to pursue charges.

