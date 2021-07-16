 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

State Police Investigating Theft of Rifle, Money in Rimersburg

Friday, July 16, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-newMADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are currently investigating a burglary that occurred earlier this year at a camp in the Rimersburg area.

Police say the burglary occurred sometime between May 9 and May 30 at a camp on Friar Point, in Rimersburg, Madison Township, Clarion County.

According to police, a black .22 caliber rifle with a scope and a half-full jar of change valued at approximately $200.00 were taken from the camp.

The victim is a 56-year-old Sarver man.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Friday, July 16, 2021.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.