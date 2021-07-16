State Police Investigating Theft of Rifle, Money in Rimersburg

MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are currently investigating a burglary that occurred earlier this year at a camp in the Rimersburg area.

Police say the burglary occurred sometime between May 9 and May 30 at a camp on Friar Point, in Rimersburg, Madison Township, Clarion County.

According to police, a black .22 caliber rifle with a scope and a half-full jar of change valued at approximately $200.00 were taken from the camp.

The victim is a 56-year-old Sarver man.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Friday, July 16, 2021.

