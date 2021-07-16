Timberline ATV Trail to Reopen Today

MARIENVILLE, Pa. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service has announced that the east side of the “D” Loop on the Timberline ATV Trail, will reopen on Friday, July 16.

This approximately four-mile segment of the trail, on the Allegheny National Forest, has been closed since late June for maintenance, resource protection, and public safety.

Resource protection issues have been addressed and this trail segment is now safe to use. The “D” Loop of the Timberline ATV Trail is in Highland Township, Elk County, Pa.

The Forest Service will need to close the east side of the “D” Loop on the Timberline ATV Trail again in mid-August and into September for additional maintenance and reconstruction work.

This work is the second phase of work already accomplished in June on this trail segment, and it will specifically involve the placement of paver blocks on the north side of the Twin Lick drainage.

This labor-intensive project will be accomplished by a Student Conservation Association crew working with Forest Service personnel.

For additional information, please contact the Marienville Ranger District office at 814-927-6628.

